River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, La Crosse County
3
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, West Otter Tail County, Hubbard County, Wilkin County, Grant County, Wadena County, North Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, North Clearwater County, Clay County, Mahnomen County, West Becker County, East Becker County, Crow Wing County, Southern Lake/North Shore, North St. Louis County, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Cass County, Koochiching County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Northern Aitkin County, North Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Stevens County, Pope County, Todd County, Douglas County, Morrison County

Minnesota school closings, E-learning days and delays for April 2

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 2, 2025 6:04am CDT
Education
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Overnight snow in portions of the state has prompted dozens of schools to either delay, close or have e-learning days on Wednesday. 

READ MORE: MN weather: Slick roads for some Wednesday morning

School closings Wednesday

Local perspective:

A band of snow moving across Minnesota overnight Tuesday into Wednesday has left measurable snow for portions of the state. Some snow and rain are expected to continue falling through part of Wednesday. 

Find the full list of weather-related school closings, delays and e-learning days below. The list can also be found on FOX 9's website here.

Please refresh your page for the latest closings.

