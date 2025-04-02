Minnesota school closings, E-learning days and delays for April 2

Overnight snow in portions of the state has prompted dozens of schools to either delay, close or have e-learning days on Wednesday.

School closings Wednesday

Local perspective:

A band of snow moving across Minnesota overnight Tuesday into Wednesday has left measurable snow for portions of the state. Some snow and rain are expected to continue falling through part of Wednesday.

Find the full list of weather-related school closings, delays and e-learning days below. The list can also be found on FOX 9's website here.

