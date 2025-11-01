MN weather: Morning drips Saturday, warmer Sunday with a breeze
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - FOX 9 Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has your weekend forecast. We’ll have warmer temperatures to start November after a cool start to Saturday as the rain clears.
Saturday Forecast
What we know:
Winds stay light out of the north today. Most of the day ahead will stay cool and dry with highs in the lower to mid-40s. Stray showers stick around for the morning with a random sprinkle this afternoon not to be ruled out.
Extended Forecast
What's next:
Winds switch to the southwest on Sunday. This warmer wind direction will boost temperatures back into the 50s to close out the weekend. Gusts look to reach into the 20s most of the day with a few peak wind gusts topping off near 30 mph. Stray showers pass by Sunday evening with a warmer and fairly quiet work week to follow.