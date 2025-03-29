Minnesota weather: Messy spring storm takes hold of weekend, winter weather advisory tonight

The Brief The weekend will see a steep drop in temperatures after a very warm Friday. A spring storm will sweep through Minnesota in the early afternoon. A winter weather advisory will be in effect across central Minnesota later in the evening.



After a beautiful end to the work week with high temperatures Friday reaching the 70s in the Twin Cities, a spring storm system is set to bring back wintry conditions across the state.

Weekend forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Big picture view:

Cooler temperatures are on tap this weekend, with high temperatures Saturday only reaching the lower 40s across the metro and 30s in northern Minnesota.

As we head into the afternoon, this is where the spring storm will pick up the pace.

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Gloomy skies will start to squeeze out spotty showers, but once we get closer to the evening, rain showers will turn widespread.

Into the overnight hours, the storm system will start its gradual departure, which will bring some wintry precipitation into the metro.

Winter weather advisory

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

What to expect:

Due to the warmer surface temperatures this time of the year, impacts are expected to be minor, but anticipate slippery travel into Sunday morning.

Across central Minnesota, wintry precipitation will start to become possible as the heavier rain moves in this evening.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect starting between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. across central Minnesota this evening with mixed precipitation expected.

Possible ice accumulations are up to a tenth of an inch and snow accumulations are up to 4 inches.

Plan for slippery to dangerous travel this evening into Sunday afternoon.