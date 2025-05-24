Minnesota weather: Memorial Day weekend offers light winds, plenty of sun
(FOX 9) - Comfortable weather lingers through this Memorial Day weekend for most of Minnesota.
Memorial weekend forecast
What we know:
Winds will cooperate with generally light east and northeast winds Saturday through Sunday.
Temperatures climb into the 60s today, nearing 70 for some tomorrow and Memorial Day.
A few isolated showers pop-up in northern Minnesota today, but dry and sunny weather dominates Sunday with a few more clouds strolling in the second half of Monday – which could lead to a few showers again.
Next week’s outlook
Dig deeper:
Clouds will move into the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, and a few showers can't be ruled out.
Temperatures stay in the 60s both days before we start to climb back into the mid- and upper-70s to finish out the work week.
Here’s a look ahead at your seven-day forecast:
A few more clouds return on Tuesday and Wednesday with small chances of showers/thunder.