Minnesota weather: Memorial Day weekend offers light winds, plenty of sun

The Brief Temperatures stay in the 60s this afternoon with a few pop-up showers up north. Winds stay light across the region for the next few days. A few more clouds return Tuesday and Wednesday with small chances of showers/thunder.



Comfortable weather lingers through this Memorial Day weekend for most of Minnesota.

Memorial weekend forecast

What we know:

Winds will cooperate with generally light east and northeast winds Saturday through Sunday.

Temperatures climb into the 60s today, nearing 70 for some tomorrow and Memorial Day.

A few isolated showers pop-up in northern Minnesota today, but dry and sunny weather dominates Sunday with a few more clouds strolling in the second half of Monday – which could lead to a few showers again.

Next week’s outlook

Dig deeper:

Clouds will move into the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, and a few showers can't be ruled out.

Temperatures stay in the 60s both days before we start to climb back into the mid- and upper-70s to finish out the work week.

Here’s a look ahead at your seven-day forecast: