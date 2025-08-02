MN weather: Dry Saturday, air quality alert continues

The Brief We'll have a dry Saturday with highs in the upper 70s, but poor air quality will continue throughout all of Minnesota. The MPCA's air quality alert has been extended through noon Monday. The poor air finally clears on Monday, then heat and humidity return.



Aside from having poor air quality with smoke and haze, we’re set to have a dry weekend across most of Minnesota.

Saturday forecast

What we know:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency extended a previously issues air quality alert for the entire state, and Wisconsin, through noon Monday. As FOX 9 Meteorologist Keith Marler explains it, we’re "mopping the floor with dirty water." The process to clean the air is happening, but the area of high pressure that is scooping the clean air source has been tainted with smoke. That’s coming from Missouri and Tennessee.

We’ll have a dry Saturday with plenty of sun and a high temperature in the upper 70s, but it will be hazy and the air will be smoky due to the wildfires in Canada. The air quality index is mostly red, which is considered unhealthy for everyone.

Sunday forecast

What to expect:

We’ll have a high in the upper 70s with more sunshine. A shower could happen in far western Minnesota, and the air quality slowly starts to improve as we get to code orange.

Poor air clears Monday

Relief in sight:

The air quality alert will finally expire on Monday with a few isolated showers entering the region and a high in the upper 70s. Then, we get back to warm and steamy conditions next week with highs in the 80s and humidity returning.