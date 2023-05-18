Minnesota weather: Wildfire smoke lingers, rain showers possible

Wildfire smoke from Canada continues to cause problems in Minnesota on Thursday, as clouds lower the air quality and bring rain.

Patchy, light rain showers will push through the Twin Cities metro on Thursday, with strong thunderstorms possible in southeastern Minnesota. The high on Thursday will be around 68 degrees in the Twin Cities.

It'll then turn cooler Thursday night, with a few lingering drips and increasing winds. The low will drop to around 47 degrees.

Friday will be cool, and the skies will start to clear. Some late day sun is possible, as highs climb to around 61 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it'll feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70s. Next week is looking toasty, with highs in the 80s possible early in the week.