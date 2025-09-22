Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota rainfall totals: Who got the most rain on Sunday?

By
Published  September 22, 2025 11:14am CDT
Weather
FOX 9
The Brief

    • Sunday night storms brought downpours, lightning, and reports of hail.
    • At least two cities reporting getting more than three inches of rain on Sunday.
    • The week ahead looks to be drier.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Storms that rolled through Minnesota on Sunday soaked some spots, with two cities reporting more than three inches of rain.

Sunday storms in Minnesota

The backstory:

Sunday night storms that pushed through the Twin Cities brought heavy rain, lightning, and even some hail. The storms prompted severe storm warnings in the metro over the course of the evening hours.

The storms brought some significant rainfall totals for some spots, particularly in the southeast metro.

What's next:

Some storms are lingering in far southeast Minnesota on Monday. But, for the metro, things will be drier moving forward this week with high temps in the 70s.

Rainfall totals from around the Twin Cities metro.

Rainfall totals

By the numbers:

Here's a look at totals from around the metro area:

  • River Falls: 3.17 inches
  • Rosemount: 3.05 inches
  • Cottage Grove: 2.73 inches
  • Woodbury: 2.55 inches
  • North St. Paul: 2.09 inches
  • St. Paul: 2.00 inches
  • Hugo: 1.96 inches
  • Hudson: 1.90 inches
  • Hastings: 1.82 inches
  • Eagan: 1.61 inches
  • Somerset: 1.61 inches
  • Roseville: 1.36 inches
  • Stillwater: 1.35 inches
  • Forest Lake: 1.29 inches
  • Scandia: 1.24 inches
  • Maple Plain: 1.16 inches
  • Minnetonka: 1.09 inches
  • Edina: 1.08 inches
  • Blaine: 1.01 inches
  • Minneapolis: 0.85 inches
  • Lakeville: 0.76 inches
  • Rockford: 0.71 inches
  • Burnsville: 0.61 inches
  • Rogers: 0.61 inches
  • Prior Lake: 0.57 inches
  • Mound: 0.51 inches
  • Andover: 0.46 inches
  • Coon Rapids: 0.45 inches
  • Robbinsdale: 0.37 inches
  • Maple Grove: 0.28 inches
  • Eden Prairie: 0.11 inches
  • Jordan: 0.04 inches
  • Waconia: 0.01 inches

