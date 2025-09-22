Minnesota rainfall totals: Who got the most rain on Sunday?

The Brief Sunday night storms brought downpours, lightning, and reports of hail. At least two cities reporting getting more than three inches of rain on Sunday. The week ahead looks to be drier.



Storms that rolled through Minnesota on Sunday soaked some spots, with two cities reporting more than three inches of rain.

Sunday storms in Minnesota

The backstory:

Sunday night storms that pushed through the Twin Cities brought heavy rain, lightning, and even some hail. The storms prompted severe storm warnings in the metro over the course of the evening hours.

The storms brought some significant rainfall totals for some spots, particularly in the southeast metro.

What's next:

Some storms are lingering in far southeast Minnesota on Monday. But, for the metro, things will be drier moving forward this week with high temps in the 70s.

Rainfall totals from around the Twin Cities metro.

Rainfall totals

By the numbers:

Here's a look at totals from around the metro area:

River Falls: 3.17 inches

Rosemount: 3.05 inches

Cottage Grove: 2.73 inches

Woodbury: 2.55 inches

North St. Paul: 2.09 inches

St. Paul: 2.00 inches

Hugo: 1.96 inches

Hudson: 1.90 inches

Hastings: 1.82 inches

Eagan: 1.61 inches

Somerset: 1.61 inches

Roseville: 1.36 inches

Stillwater: 1.35 inches

Forest Lake: 1.29 inches

Scandia: 1.24 inches

Maple Plain: 1.16 inches

Minnetonka: 1.09 inches

Edina: 1.08 inches

Blaine: 1.01 inches

Minneapolis: 0.85 inches

Lakeville: 0.76 inches

Rockford: 0.71 inches

Burnsville: 0.61 inches

Rogers: 0.61 inches

Prior Lake: 0.57 inches

Mound: 0.51 inches

Andover: 0.46 inches

Coon Rapids: 0.45 inches

Robbinsdale: 0.37 inches

Maple Grove: 0.28 inches

Eden Prairie: 0.11 inches

Jordan: 0.04 inches

Waconia: 0.01 inches