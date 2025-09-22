Minnesota rainfall totals: Who got the most rain on Sunday?
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Storms that rolled through Minnesota on Sunday soaked some spots, with two cities reporting more than three inches of rain.
Sunday storms in Minnesota
The backstory:
Sunday night storms that pushed through the Twin Cities brought heavy rain, lightning, and even some hail. The storms prompted severe storm warnings in the metro over the course of the evening hours.
The storms brought some significant rainfall totals for some spots, particularly in the southeast metro.
What's next:
Some storms are lingering in far southeast Minnesota on Monday. But, for the metro, things will be drier moving forward this week with high temps in the 70s.
Rainfall totals from around the Twin Cities metro.
Rainfall totals
By the numbers:
Here's a look at totals from around the metro area:
- River Falls: 3.17 inches
- Rosemount: 3.05 inches
- Cottage Grove: 2.73 inches
- Woodbury: 2.55 inches
- North St. Paul: 2.09 inches
- St. Paul: 2.00 inches
- Hugo: 1.96 inches
- Hudson: 1.90 inches
- Hastings: 1.82 inches
- Eagan: 1.61 inches
- Somerset: 1.61 inches
- Roseville: 1.36 inches
- Stillwater: 1.35 inches
- Forest Lake: 1.29 inches
- Scandia: 1.24 inches
- Maple Plain: 1.16 inches
- Minnetonka: 1.09 inches
- Edina: 1.08 inches
- Blaine: 1.01 inches
- Minneapolis: 0.85 inches
- Lakeville: 0.76 inches
- Rockford: 0.71 inches
- Burnsville: 0.61 inches
- Rogers: 0.61 inches
- Prior Lake: 0.57 inches
- Mound: 0.51 inches
- Andover: 0.46 inches
- Coon Rapids: 0.45 inches
- Robbinsdale: 0.37 inches
- Maple Grove: 0.28 inches
- Eden Prairie: 0.11 inches
- Jordan: 0.04 inches
- Waconia: 0.01 inches
The Source: This story uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.