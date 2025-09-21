Storms drop hail, heavy rain on Twin Cities: photos
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Storms that pushed through the Twin Cities on Sunday night brought heavy rain, hail, and flashes of lightning.
Sunday night storms
What we know:
Strong storms that moved through Sunday evening triggered severe thunderstorm warnings in the west metro and the Hudson area, with some threats of hail.
Viewer photos submitted to FOX 9 show nickel and quarter-sized hail.
What's next:
Both storms have started to weaken as they moved east. A risk of severe weather lingers for the next couple of hours.
After that, the week ahead looks to be much quieter.
What you can do:
You can submit your weather photos at fox9.com/photos.