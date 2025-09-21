Storms drop hail, heavy rain on Twin Cities: photos

Storms that pushed through the Twin Cities on Sunday night brought heavy rain, hail, and flashes of lightning.

Sunday night storms

What we know:

Strong storms that moved through Sunday evening triggered severe thunderstorm warnings in the west metro and the Hudson area, with some threats of hail.

Viewer photos submitted to FOX 9 show nickel and quarter-sized hail.

What's next:

Both storms have started to weaken as they moved east. A risk of severe weather lingers for the next couple of hours.

After that, the week ahead looks to be much quieter.

What you can do:

You can submit your weather photos at fox9.com/photos.