Minnesota weather: Record warmth on Monday, chances of snow on Tuesday?

The Twin Cities broke a record on Monday for high temperatures… but the record warmth could be followed by snow on Tuesday.

Temperatures on Monday reached 65 at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, breaking the previous record of 64 from 1896.

But things are about to change.

Temps are set to drop as we move into the next 24 hours, bringing chances of snow on Tuesday and then subzero windchills moving into Wednesday morning. By the weekend, temps could swing back into the 60s.

