Minnesota weather: Warm weekend with some rain, pop-up thunder

After early morning showers in southern and western Minnesota, things will heat up on Friday.

The high temperature on Friday will be near 80 degrees for much of southern Minnesota with partly cloudy skies. A pop-up shower can't be ruled out later in the day, including for the metro area.

Overnight Friday into Saturday, a more substantial rain system moves into the area. Rain is expected after midnight Saturday as overnight lows dip into the 60s.

Rain showers will continue into Saturday morning and the weather will remain a bit unsettled — a pop-up thunderstorm can't be ruled out in the afternoon. The high will be in the high 70s.

Sunday will be bright and warm, as well as a bit humid, with highs in the low 80s. A pop-up rumble is possible.