Minnesota weather: Warmth settles in and sticks around

The Brief Well above average temperatures again on Sunday. A few chances of light showers or a light wintry mix pass by this week. The forecast is staying quite mild through Friday with a slightly cooler outlook (but still above average) toward next weekend.



Highs will warm into the 40s for the Twin Cities this week with very mild overnight lows. Some parts of southwestern Minnesota will even reach into the 50s.

Sunday and Monday outlook

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

What to expect:

Most of our Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures are getting even warmer compared to what we felt yesterday.

The light southwest winds, sunshine at times, and temperatures peaking in the 40s will make for a very mild day.

We stay warm enough tonight that a large portion of the Monday morning commute will be above freezing.

Some may only dip into the upper 30s on Sunday night.

FOX 9 weather forecast.

Monday will be another warm day with highs approaching 50 degrees in parts of southern Minnesota under a mostly cloudy sky.

A few showers pass by southwestern Minnesota late in the day with a chance of a few sprinkles in the Twin Cities.

Extended forecast staying above average

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

What's next:

Tuesday through Friday will feature temperatures well above average.

Daytime highs will peak in the 40s around the Twin Cities with areas in southwestern Minnesota likely to be even warmer.

With the warm days and overnights continuing the melting process, watch for patchy dense fog a few mornings ahead.

The forecast shows a clipper passing by on Friday, drawing in some nice warmth along with gusty winds.

Temperatures may back off slightly heading into next weekend with highs in the 30s and overnights dropping below freezing.