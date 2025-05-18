Minnesota weather: Warmer Sunday with more sunshine ahead

The Brief Sunday is looking warmer and sunnier than yesterday’s cloudy outlook. The evening could get cloudier with a dip in temperatures. Rainfall could possibly come Monday night and stick around into Tuesday.



Today is quiet and dry with more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Sunday forecast

Big picture view:

Sunday morning starts with some cloud cover that may break apart by midday.

The rest of the day is looking pleasantly quiet.

The average high temperature around the Twin Cities metro is 70 degrees, while the Duluth region is in the upper 30s.

Sunday evening will be cloudy with temperatures dipping into the 30s.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Monday could see showers later during the night, with high temperatures hovering in the upper 50s.

Tuesday could see a drop to the lower 50s in temperatures as rain falls throughout the day.

It’s possible rain will stick around Wednesday morning before the skies clear and temperatures rise again.