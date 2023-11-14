Minnesota weather: Warm and windy Tuesday

Temperatures on Tuesday will be approaching record highs for the date.

This one-day warm-up will see highs in the 60s in the Twin Cities. The warmer weather comes with some cloud cover and breezes — 40 mph gusts are possible. A cold front will start to push through Tuesday evening into the overnight hours. This will usher in a blue sky and light breezes on Wednesday, with highs in the 50s.

Warmth, cloud cover and wind return for Thursday. Wind gusts of 45-plus mph are possible, with highs in the 60s. Friday will be cooler and more seasonable, with highs in the mid-40s and sunshine.

This weekend is looking sunny with highs in the upper 40s. The average high at this time of year is around 43 degrees.

Here's your seven-day forecast: