Minnesota weather: Tranquil and sunny Wednesday; windy Thursday

A more tranquil day, with plenty of sunshine on Wednesday.

Wednesday will see a high of around 59 degrees in the Twin Cities with light winds. Overnight, it'll stay mild with a low of around 45 degrees. However, breezes and clouds will increase.

Thursday will be warm and windy - much like it was on Tuesday - with highs around 64 degrees. Friday will be cooler, with a high of around 44 degrees and sunshine.

This weekend is looking sunny and mostly quiet, with highs in the upper 40s. Here's your seven-day forecast: