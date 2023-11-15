Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Tranquil and sunny Wednesday; windy Thursday

By FOX 9 Staff
Wednesday's Forecast: Calmer with highs in the 50s

Today will be much calmer than yesterday with highs near 60s. Thursday will warm into the 60s with much windier conditions.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A more tranquil day, with plenty of sunshine on Wednesday. 

Wednesday will see a high of around 59 degrees in the Twin Cities with light winds. Overnight, it'll stay mild with a low of around 45 degrees. However, breezes and clouds will increase. 

Thursday will be warm and windy - much like it was on Tuesday - with highs around 64 degrees. Friday will be cooler, with a high of around 44 degrees and sunshine. 

This weekend is looking sunny and mostly quiet, with highs in the upper 40s. Here's your seven-day forecast: