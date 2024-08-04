Minnesota weather: Tornado confirmed in Melrose after severe storms

A tornado has been confirmed in Melrose, Minnesota after severe storms hit the area Saturday night.

The tornado was an EF-1 with max winds of 95 mph.

Storm damage

Strong storms around Stearns and Todd counties had strong winds and dropped large hail, causing damage in Melrose and the surrounding area. There were multiple severe thunderstorm warnings across the state Saturday night, and a few tornado warnings were issued for select counties.

Here are aerial photos of the damage in Melrose:

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Storm damage in Melrose. From: FOX 9

One home in Melrose was seriously damaged after the Saturday storms.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Property damage in Melrose, Minnesota. From: FOX 9

Large hail from storms

Hail fell in many parts of Minnesota Saturday as storms rolled through.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Hail in Wadena, Minnesota. Photo courtesy of Sue Nathe. From: Supplied

Rain and a few storms are expected Monday, as temperatures start to cool. The sunshine is set to return by Tuesday.