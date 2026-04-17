LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for portions of MN, WI

The Brief A cold front will bring falling temperatures and possible thunderstorms to Minnesota on Friday. There's a Level 2 slight risk and Level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather in southeastern Minnesota. Find live updates below.



A line of thunderstorms is moving into Minnesota on Friday morning, bringing rain, thunder and potential hail.

A cold front moving across the state on Friday will cause temperatures to fall, and spark some thunderstorms.

12:30 p.m. – River flood warning for La Crosse County

The National Weather Service has issued a river flood warning for La Crosse County in Wisconsin.

The alert was issued at 10:55 a.m. on Friday and is set to expire at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Noon – Weather forecast update

FOX 9 meteorologist Kieth Marler has the latest update on thunderstorms working across the region. Find that update above.

9:37 a.m. – Severe thunderstorm warning for southern MN

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of southern Minnesota, including Northfield, Cannon Fall and Randolph, until 10:15 a.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service warned winds up to 50 mph and half-dollar-sized hail are possible.

9:25 a.m. – Severe thunderstorm watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin until 5 p.m. on Friday. Threats include lightning, hail, and isolated wind gusts up to 70 mph.

As of 9:30 a.m., there is a severe thunderstorm watch for eastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin until 5 p.m. Friday. (FOX 9)

9:20 a.m. – Special weather statement issued

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Owatonna, Faribault and Northfield until 10 a.m. on Friday.

The line of storms also prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for Owatonna, which expired at 9:15 a.m.

Storm chances Friday in Minnesota

Scattered storms could develop in the Twin Cities metro around lunch or early afternoon, though the better chances for stronger storms shift east, especially toward southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

The metro area is under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather, with a higher level 2 slight risk and level 3 enhanced risk for southeastern Minnesota. Hail, wind and an isolated tornado are possible with this system.

Showers and storms are expected to wrap up by the evening, leaving behind blustery winds and chilly temperatures in the 40s.