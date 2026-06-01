Man dies in Olmsted County trench collapse

The Brief The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a man in his 20s died Sunday when a trench he was in collapsed. The incident happed at about 5:15 p.m. on the 6000 block of County Road 108 SW in Rock Dell Township. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.



A man his 20s was killed Sunday when a trench he was in collapsed, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

Fatal trench collapse

What we know:

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical event at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday on the 6000 block of County Road 108 SW in Rock Dell Township, which is southeast of Dodge Center.

When authorities arrived, they got information that a man in his 20s was in a trench when it collapsed. The Stewartville Fire Department, Stewartville First Responders, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Mayo One and Rochester Fire Department all responded to the scene.

The victim was eventually recovered from the trench, and pronounced dead.

Death investigation

What we don't know:

The man has not yet been identified, and the circumstances leading up to his death remain under investigation.