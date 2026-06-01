Minnesota weather: Rain totals from Sunday into early Monday

The Brief Rain fell across Minnesota Sunday into early Monday morning. Morris saw the most rain at 2.18 inches, while St. Paul recorded 1.13 inches. Despite the recent rain, the MSP Airport is still 1.33 inches below average for this time of year.



Rainfall from Sunday into early Monday brought some welcome moisture to Minnesota, with parts of the Twin Cities picking up more than an inch of rain.

Rain across Minnesota

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The heaviest rainfall was reported in west-central Minnesota, where Morris picked up 2.18 inches of rain. Across the Twin Cities metro, several cities received between three-quarters of an inch and more than an inch of rainfall.

While the recent rain was beneficial, it isn't necessarily indicative of how dry conditions remain across much of the state, explained FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz. Through the first five months of 2026, the Twin Cities have officially recorded 8.93 inches of precipitation at MSP Airport. Despite the recent rain, that's still 1.33 inches below average for the year to date. MSP Airport has also received quite a bit more rainfall than many locations elsewhere in Minnesota in recent weeks.

(FOX 9)

Statewide rain totals

Here’s a look at the recent rainfall totals across Minnesota.

Morris: 2.18 inches

Faribault: 0.66 inches

Hutchinson: 0.61 inches

Detroit Lakes: 0.45 inches

Red Wing: 0.37 inches

MSP Airport: 0.37 inches

Willmar: 0.31 inches

La Crosse: 0.29 inches

Owatonna: 0.29 inches

St. Cloud: 0.27 inches

Rochester: 0.21 inches

Alexandria: 0.15 inches

New Richmond: 0.14 inches

Mankato: 0.13 inches

Brainerd: 0.10 inches

Redwood Falls: 0.07 inches

Marshall: 0.06 inches

Cambridge: 0.05 inches

(FOX 9)

Twin Cities area rainfall totals

Here's a look at rainfall totals around the metro area.

St. Paul: 1.13 inches

Minnetonka: 1.06 inches

Coon Rapids: 0.88 inches

Maple Grove: 0.87 inches

Robbinsdale: 0.86 inches

Blaine: 0.79 inches

Eden Prairie: 0.78 inches

North St. Paul: 0.74 inches

Roseville: 0.71 inches

Mound: 0.71 inches

Carver: 0.70 inches

Hugo: 0.68 inches

Minneapolis: 0.66 inches

Victoria: 0.65 inches

Prior Lake: 0.65 inches

Rosemount: 0.59 inches

Stillwater: 0.58 inches

Eagan: 0.52 inches

Woodbury: 0.52 inches

Burnsville: 0.51 inches

Hastings: 0.48 inches

Cottage Grove: 0.46 inches

Hudson: 0.44 inches

Edina: 0.41 inches

Andover: 0.40 inches

Lakeville: 0.40 inches

Jordan: 0.39 inches

Rogers: 0.38 inches

Maple Plain: 0.35 inches

River Falls: 0.31 inches

Rockford: 0.28 inches

Waconia: 0.19 inches

New Richmond: 0.14 inches

Somerset: 0.05 inches

Cambridge: 0.05 inches

Scandia: 0.04 inches

Forest Lake: 0.02 inches

(FOX 9)