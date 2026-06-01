Minnesota weather: Rain totals from Sunday into early Monday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Rainfall from Sunday into early Monday brought some welcome moisture to Minnesota, with parts of the Twin Cities picking up more than an inch of rain.
Rain across Minnesota
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The heaviest rainfall was reported in west-central Minnesota, where Morris picked up 2.18 inches of rain. Across the Twin Cities metro, several cities received between three-quarters of an inch and more than an inch of rainfall.
While the recent rain was beneficial, it isn't necessarily indicative of how dry conditions remain across much of the state, explained FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz. Through the first five months of 2026, the Twin Cities have officially recorded 8.93 inches of precipitation at MSP Airport. Despite the recent rain, that's still 1.33 inches below average for the year to date. MSP Airport has also received quite a bit more rainfall than many locations elsewhere in Minnesota in recent weeks.
(FOX 9)
Statewide rain totals
Here’s a look at the recent rainfall totals across Minnesota.
- Morris: 2.18 inches
- Faribault: 0.66 inches
- Hutchinson: 0.61 inches
- Detroit Lakes: 0.45 inches
- Red Wing: 0.37 inches
- MSP Airport: 0.37 inches
- Willmar: 0.31 inches
- La Crosse: 0.29 inches
- Owatonna: 0.29 inches
- St. Cloud: 0.27 inches
- Rochester: 0.21 inches
- Alexandria: 0.15 inches
- New Richmond: 0.14 inches
- Mankato: 0.13 inches
- Brainerd: 0.10 inches
- Redwood Falls: 0.07 inches
- Marshall: 0.06 inches
- Cambridge: 0.05 inches
(FOX 9)
Twin Cities area rainfall totals
Here's a look at rainfall totals around the metro area.
- St. Paul: 1.13 inches
- Minnetonka: 1.06 inches
- Coon Rapids: 0.88 inches
- Maple Grove: 0.87 inches
- Robbinsdale: 0.86 inches
- Blaine: 0.79 inches
- Eden Prairie: 0.78 inches
- North St. Paul: 0.74 inches
- Roseville: 0.71 inches
- Mound: 0.71 inches
- Carver: 0.70 inches
- Hugo: 0.68 inches
- Minneapolis: 0.66 inches
- Victoria: 0.65 inches
- Prior Lake: 0.65 inches
- Rosemount: 0.59 inches
- Stillwater: 0.58 inches
- Eagan: 0.52 inches
- Woodbury: 0.52 inches
- Burnsville: 0.51 inches
- Hastings: 0.48 inches
- Cottage Grove: 0.46 inches
- Hudson: 0.44 inches
- Edina: 0.41 inches
- Andover: 0.40 inches
- Lakeville: 0.40 inches
- Jordan: 0.39 inches
- Rogers: 0.38 inches
- Maple Plain: 0.35 inches
- River Falls: 0.31 inches
- Rockford: 0.28 inches
- Waconia: 0.19 inches
- New Richmond: 0.14 inches
- Somerset: 0.05 inches
- Cambridge: 0.05 inches
- Scandia: 0.04 inches
- Forest Lake: 0.02 inches
(FOX 9)
The Source: This story uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.