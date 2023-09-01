Minnesota weather: The heat has arrived for Labor Day weekend

The heat is starting to crank up on Friday and will stick around for Labor Day weekend.

Friday’s highs will be around 90 degrees in the Twin Cities metro with a slight breeze coming out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Overnight, lows will dip into the mid-70s.

The weather should stay relatively dry, but a random thunderstorm popped up in the west metro Friday morning, even bringing hail to Chaska. There's another chance of stray drips and storms overnight Friday into Saturday.

The heat will stick around for Labor Day weekend, and we could see some record-setting temperatures. Saturday’s high will be in the mid-90s with some clouds in the morning, but plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.

Sunday could be a scorcher with temperatures reaching 100 degrees, while the last day of the Minnesota State Fair will have a high of around 98 degrees. It could be the hottest "last day of Summer" in decades.

While Sept. 1 is the first day of "meteorological fall," we don't have any fall-like temps in the near future. However, the scorching temperatures should cool off a bit by mid-week.

Here’s your seven-day forecast: