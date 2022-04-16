Minnesota weather: Cool trend continues through Easter weekend

article

It's certainly not going to feel like Easter weekend, as our cooler than average weather pattern persists over the holiday.

Saturday will start off cold and cloudy, with feels like temperatures in the teens to low 20s. Northwest breezes will continue through the day, with sustained winds between 10-15 mph, and gusts around 25 mph. Clouds will gradually clear with some late day sunshine rounding out the day.

Our eyes then turn to the west for Easter Sunday as rain and snow moves in off the coast of the Pacific. Heading into Sunday morning snow and rain will begin in southwest Minnesota, before tracking northeast over the course of the day. Temperatures will again struggle to warm into the low 40s, with little to no accumulation is expected.

The week will start off cool before we finally start to see our temperatures take late week.