Minnesota weather: Sunshine and highs in the 80s Tuesday, Wednesday

There's going to be a lot of sunshine ahead for at least the next couple of days.

Tuesday is looking gorgeous, with sunshine and highs in the 80s in the Twin Cities, marking the fifth consecutive day with a high at 80 degrees. Highs across Minnesota are mostly in the upper 70s or around 80 degrees.

Overnight Tuesday, lows dip to 60 degrees in the Twin Cities and in the upper 50s across the rest of the state.

Wednesday will be warmer, with a high around 85 degrees for the Twin Cities. Similar highs are expected across central and southern Minnesota, with highs in the upper 70s on tap for the northeastern part of the state. Dew points will be held in check, though, so humidity will stay low.

Looking ahead to the long holiday weekend, Saturday will turn cooler after a hot and steamy Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of around 77 degrees. Sunday will feature pleasant sunshine with a high of 79 degrees. And on Labor Day, it'll be 82 degrees with a few clouds, and a touch of humidity.