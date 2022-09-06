Minnesota weather: Summer-like weather pattern, with 90s possible this week

A southerly flow kicks in for the first week of school, bringing with it a summer-style weather pattern and the possibility of 90 degrees later this week.

After some morning scattered clouds on Tuesday, there will be plenty of sunshine as it becomes warmer and muggier. The high on Tuesday will be 83 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Overnight lows will dip into the 60s Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Mid to upper 80s are possible Wednesday, with a high around 86 degrees for the Twin Cities metro and warmer in western Minnesota.

Temperatures could reach 90 degrees on Thursday.

Wildfire smoke returns to Minnesota

Wildfire smoke from Montana and Idaho will make its way back into the Upper Midwest over the next few days, which will make the sky look milky or hazy, especially as we get into Thursday.

This is upper-level smoke, so you won't be able to smell it.