Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Summer-like weather pattern, with 90s possible this week

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Tuesday forecast: Summer-style weather pattern this week

A southerly flow kicks in for the first week of school, bringing with it a summer-style weather pattern for much of the week. The high on Tuesday is in the mid-80s, and temperatures could climb to close to 90 degrees this week.

(FOX 9) - A southerly flow kicks in for the first week of school, bringing with it a summer-style weather pattern and the possibility of 90 degrees later this week

After some morning scattered clouds on Tuesday, there will be plenty of sunshine as it becomes warmer and muggier. The high on Tuesday will be 83 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Overnight lows will dip into the 60s Tuesday night into early Wednesday. 

Mid to upper 80s are possible Wednesday, with a high around 86 degrees for the Twin Cities metro and warmer in western Minnesota.

Temperatures could reach 90 degrees on Thursday. 

Wildfire smoke returns to Minnesota

Wildfire smoke from Montana and Idaho will make its way back into the Upper Midwest over the next few days, which will make the sky look milky or hazy, especially as we get into Thursday. 

This is upper-level smoke, so you won't be able to smell it.