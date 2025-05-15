Minnesota weather: Strong storms possible Thursday. Here is what to expect.

The Brief Severe storms are possible on Thursday afternoon, with the highest chance of severe weather in western Wisconsin and the northern end of the I-35 corridor. The storms could bring large hail, strong winds and an isolated risk of tornadoes. Stay with FOX 9 for updates on the forecast.



Severe storms are possible across Minnesota on Thursday afternoon. Here's what to expect.

Storms possible in MN

Local perspective:

A morning round of storms is possible on Thursday, but storms are generally not expected to be severe. The storms may not even make it to the Twin Cities metro.

Then, Thursday afternoon, a second round of storms is forecast to develop, which could include some severe weather.

The severe weather outlook for May 15, 2025.

MN wildfires live updates: Brimson Complex, Munger Shaw fires continue to burn

Parts of central Minnesota are under a Level 2 and Level 3 risk of severe weather on Thursday. The Level 3 risk stretches from eastern Minnesota, including areas near and northeast of the Twin Cities, into Wisconsin.

The high on Thursday is around 81 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

Timeline of what to expect with Thursday afternoon storms

Timeline:

The afternoon storms are forecast for the region between noon and 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Storms will start earlier in central and southern Minnesota, before moving to the north and east. The Twin Cities metro could see storms in the early afternoon hours before wrapping up around 3-4 p.m. The storms are forecast to move out of the FOX 9 viewing area by the dinner hour.

The area that could see the highest chance of severe weather is in western Wisconsin, stretching into the northern end of the I-35 corridor.

What to expect:

Afternoon storms could bring large hail that's 1-2 inches, wind gusts of up to 60-plus mph, and there is an isolated risk of tornadoes.

Much cooler weekend

What's next:

After a stretch of sunny, warm weather this week, things are changing. Thursday will bring the potential for storms, and then it gets much cooler for the weekend.

Widespread 50s are in the forecast for Friday afternoon.

This weekend, highs in the 50s are in the forecast on Saturday, while Sunday will be more pleasant, with highs in the 60s and some sunshine.