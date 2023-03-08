Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 9:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Mower County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kandiyohi County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Olmsted County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County

Minnesota weather: Snowflakes Wednesday; winter storm watch Thursday

By FOX 9 Staff
Winter Weather
Wednesday's forecast: Snowflakes Wednesday; winter storm watch in effect for Thursday-Friday

Most of the heavy snow should hit south of the metro, but a few inches still possible by Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A weak system is passing through Minnesota on Wednesday, ahead of the possibility of more snow Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday's system could bring some snowflakes to the Twin Cities that would be enough to wet the ground a little bit by the afternoon, but nothing major. This same system is bringing light accumulating snow to northwestern Minnesota on Wednesday.

Wednesday's high will be around 35 degrees in the Twin Cities, slightly cooler but still above freezing for much of the rest of the state. It'll be quiet overnight.

Winter storm watch for Thursday-Friday

A winter storm watch is in effect for Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, but the storm has shifted south, so accumulations won't be as high in the Twin Cities.

Despite the storm shifting south, a few inches of snow (possibly in the 4-inch range) are still possible in the Twin Cities metro — just nothing huge — especially along and south of Interstate 94. 

The bull's eye for higher snow totals is expected in extreme southeastern Minnesota, southern sections of Wisconsin and Iowa.

The snow rolls in during the afternoon hours, which could slow down the afternoon commute on Thursday.

Thursday's high will be around 35 degrees by lunchtime.

The snow will taper off by Friday morning.

