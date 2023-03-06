Minnesota weather: Snow totals for Sunday-Monday

Most of the Twin Cities metro picked up between 3-5 inches of snow Sunday into Monday morning, but a narrow band along and north of Highway 212 saw a bit more snow.

Here's a look at snow totals, as of 7 a.m. Monday:

Victoria: 7 inches

Chanhassen: 6.8 inches

Cologne: 6 inches

Lakeville: 5 inches

Eden Prairie: 4.2 inches

St. Paul: 4 inches

Maple Plain: 3.5 inches

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 3.3 inches

So far this winter, MSP Airport has seen 74.7 inches of snow (13th highest of all time), while Chanhassen has seen 82.6 inches and Eau Claire, Wisconsin, has picked up 58.5 inches of snow, the National Weather Service says.