Minnesota weather: Snow totals for Sunday-Monday

By FOX 9 Staff
Welcome to the slushfest for our morning commute. After a few inches of sloppy, wet snow Sunday night, we are mostly dealing with a damp snowy drizzle (or "snizzle") that will fade away into lunchtime. Mostly cloudy and thawing upper 30s Monday afternoon.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Most of the Twin Cities metro picked up between 3-5 inches of snow Sunday into Monday morning, but a narrow band along and north of Highway 212 saw a bit more snow.

Here's a look at snow totals, as of 7 a.m. Monday:

  • Victoria: 7 inches
  • Chanhassen: 6.8 inches
  • Cologne: 6 inches
  • Lakeville: 5 inches
  • Eden Prairie: 4.2 inches
  • St. Paul: 4 inches
  • Maple Plain: 3.5 inches
  • Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 3.3 inches

So far this winter, MSP Airport has seen 74.7 inches of snow (13th highest of all time), while Chanhassen has seen 82.6 inches and Eau Claire, Wisconsin, has picked up 58.5 inches of snow, the National Weather Service says