Minnesota weather: Snow flurries on Sunday, cold breeze ahead

The Brief Cold northwest winds will keep wind chills in the teens to lower 20s on Sunday. The cold lasts through Monday before things warm up into the 40s and 50s later in the work week. There will be little to no precipitation in the next seven days.



After an extended weekend of cold with light dustings of snow, warmer temperatures are on the way later in the week.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Winds gusting into the 20s out of the northwest will keep wind chills very bitter Sunday.

Highs will struggle to reach 30 degrees all day long.

Watch for a few bursts of flurries Sunday afternoon and into early parts of the evening.

Extended forecast

What's next:

The cold lingers through Monday before the weather pattern changes to a warmer one.

Highs warm back into the 40s to some lower 50s later in the work week.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the mid and then upper 50s Friday into Saturday.

Little to no precipitation is expected for the work week.