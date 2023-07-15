Minnesota weather: Smoky Saturday, chance of scattered showers

The smoke from Canadian wildfires has blown back into our sky and will stick around through most of the day Saturday.

The entire state is under an air quality alert until 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon when the smoke is expected to begin dissipating.

The flow pattern in our upper atmosphere, with an associated cold front, is responsible for dragging that smoke southwest into the Great Lakes, and Northern Plains. As that front advances, some smoke will get pulled closer to the surface, bringing that wildfire smell to the surface, and impacting our air quality.

The smoke will begin to dissipate during the overnight hours, which will lessen air quality concerns heading into Sunday. This has been Canada's worst wildfire season on record.

As the aforementioned cold front sags south, there will be an isolated chance for a widely scattered showers Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Saturday will reach the low 80s with winds coming out of the northwest at 5–15 miles per hour.

Temperatures on Sunday and Monday will be a few degrees cooler than average with highs in the 70s, but more seasonable weather will return by mid-week. The average high for this time of year is 84 degrees.

Here's your seven-day forecast: