Minnesota weather: Freezing mist making roads slick
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Light snow and periods of freezing drizzle are making some roads slippery Friday morning.
Find live updates below.
9:00 a.m. - Freezing rain, mist leads to slow-moving traffic
Traffic cameras show traffic moving slowly along the main highways. Crashes are also closing some lanes as emergency teams respond.
8:45 a.m. - I-90 westbound closed
MnDOT is saying I-90 westbound is closed between Exit 242 and MN 74 due to a crash.
8:30 a.m. - Spinouts reported
Several spinouts have been reported during the morning commute. Several vehicles are off the road on I-35 in Burnsville.
MnDOT's website is reporting some roads in the Twin Cities are partially covered in snow.
You can find the latest road conditions here.
8 a.m. - Slick roads
Roads are starting to become slippery with a rash of spinouts in the Twin Cities metro. About a dozen different spinouts happened in the metro in the 20 minutes before 8:06 a.m.
A plow camera's view from Interstate 94.
Mist is freezing to windshields, too, which could make it difficult to see without using wiper fluid.