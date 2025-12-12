Minnesota weather: Freezing mist making roads slick

Light snow and periods of freezing drizzle are making some roads slippery Friday morning.

Find live updates below.

9:00 a.m. - Freezing rain, mist leads to slow-moving traffic

Traffic cameras show traffic moving slowly along the main highways. Crashes are also closing some lanes as emergency teams respond.

8:45 a.m. - I-90 westbound closed

MnDOT is saying I-90 westbound is closed between Exit 242 and MN 74 due to a crash.

8:30 a.m. - Spinouts reported

Several spinouts have been reported during the morning commute. Several vehicles are off the road on I-35 in Burnsville.

MnDOT's website is reporting some roads in the Twin Cities are partially covered in snow.

You can find the latest road conditions here.

8 a.m. - Slick roads

Roads are starting to become slippery with a rash of spinouts in the Twin Cities metro. About a dozen different spinouts happened in the metro in the 20 minutes before 8:06 a.m.

A plow camera's view from Interstate 94.

Mist is freezing to windshields, too, which could make it difficult to see without using wiper fluid.