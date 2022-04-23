Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 7:51 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Roseau County
15
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 11:13 AM CDT until SAT 7:45 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 5:40 PM CDT until WED 12:09 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 8:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Pennington County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 9:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 8:56 AM CDT until FRI 5:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 5:48 AM CDT until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 10:36 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County
Flood Warning
from SAT 7:20 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Hubbard County, Lake of the Woods County, Marshall County, Pennington County, Roseau County
Flood Warning
from SAT 4:32 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County
High Wind Warning
from SAT 10:31 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Lincoln County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County

Minnesota weather: Severe storms with high winds possible Saturday

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - We have a chance to see the first 70 degree day of the season, but it comes with some caveats for our Saturday. 

Temperatures will soar, under mainly cloudy sky, to the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon, with high dew points and muggy conditions, making it feel more summer like. That will help fuel instability in our atmosphere and increase the potential to see some strong to severe storms develop later in the afternoon. 

(FOX 9)

Most of the state is under a Level 1 or 2 risk for severe weather for Saturday afternoon into the evening. The primary threats as storms develop will be an increased chance of strong winds, gusting in excess of 60+ mph, and the threat of hail. Secondary threat includes isolated tornadic development. 

While it won't be a total washout of a day, strong sustained winds will put a bit of a damper on things. Winds will blow sustained out of the south at 15-20+ mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. 

Storms will roll through overnight before transitioning into primarily rain. 

Sunday will be much cooler, and breezy as we enter into another cooler than average stretch. 

The FOX 9 Weather Team will be monitoring the forecast today, so check back for updates. Download the FOX 9 Weather App available on Apple and Android for alerts and the up-to-date radar.