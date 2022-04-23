Minnesota weather: Severe storms with high winds possible Saturday

We have a chance to see the first 70 degree day of the season, but it comes with some caveats for our Saturday.

Temperatures will soar, under mainly cloudy sky, to the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon, with high dew points and muggy conditions, making it feel more summer like. That will help fuel instability in our atmosphere and increase the potential to see some strong to severe storms develop later in the afternoon.

(FOX 9)

Most of the state is under a Level 1 or 2 risk for severe weather for Saturday afternoon into the evening. The primary threats as storms develop will be an increased chance of strong winds, gusting in excess of 60+ mph, and the threat of hail. Secondary threat includes isolated tornadic development.

While it won't be a total washout of a day, strong sustained winds will put a bit of a damper on things. Winds will blow sustained out of the south at 15-20+ mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

Storms will roll through overnight before transitioning into primarily rain.

Sunday will be much cooler, and breezy as we enter into another cooler than average stretch.

The FOX 9 Weather Team will be monitoring the forecast today, so check back for updates.