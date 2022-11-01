Minnesota weather: Record-setting temperatures possible this week

A warm and sunny day for the first day of November, and a chance to set a record for high temperatures this week.

The high on Tuesday, November 1, will top out around 70 degrees for the Twin Cities metro, with warmer highs possible across southern Minnesota. It'll be cooler in northern Minnesota, with highs largely in the upper 60s. There will also be plenty of sunshine.

Overnight, lows will drop into the 50s in the Twin Cities.

Wednesday will be even warmer – and windier – with record-setting temperatures possible in the Twin Cities as temperatures climb to around 75 degrees. The record high for November 2 is 72 degrees.

Thursday will also be in the 70s, but then after that, it'll cool down to more seasonable temperatures with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The average high this time of year is around 50 degrees.