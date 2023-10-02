Minnesota weather: Record highs possible Monday; cooler by end of the week

Another record-setting day is possible on Monday, with highs around 90 degrees in the forecast.

Monday will be sunny, hot but not quite as humid as over the weekend. A high of 90 would beat the current record high of 89 degrees for this date in the Twin Cities. Overnight, it'll dip to about 68 degrees with a few passing clouds.

Tuesday will likely be the last summer-feeling day of the year, with a high of around 85 degrees. Clouds will increase, with an evening random rumble possible. The potential for isolated storms is greater across western Minnesota, with the storm system starting to fall apart as it moves toward the Twin Cities Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be mild with a high of around 70 degrees. Expect the low 60s and almost seasonable on Thursday, with a few drips possible.

Then it gets chilly, with a high of around 53 degrees on Friday. Saturday will be cool too, with a high of around 55 degrees and some sunshine. There's potential for some frosty spots on Saturday morning.

