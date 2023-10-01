Sunday's heat broke a record in Minnesota

It's the start of October but the temperatures felt more like summer in Minnesota, with high temps that broke a record.

Temperatures on Sunday in the Twin Cities pushed to 91 degrees. That was hot enough to break the daily high-temperature record for October 1, breaking the record set in 1897! It also marked the hottest October day on record, breaking the previous record, 90 degrees, set on October 3, 1997, and October 10, 1928.

Expect the heat to linger into the start of the week before things swing back towards fall mid-week. Hit play above for Ian Leonard's Sunday forecast.