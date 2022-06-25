Minnesota weather: Rainy start Saturday, clear and pleasant evening

Most of us are waking up Saturday morning to some gray sky, and new rain after showers and storms rolled through overnight.

A line of storms moved through Northwestern Minnesota late Friday night, bringing strong winds, hail, heavy rain, and a reported tornado. Several areas North of I-94 add to already high rainfall totals. St. Cloud Airport broke a daily record after receiving 3.03" of rain.

Minneapolis St. Paul Airport received 0.20" of rain.

Areas South are seeing smaller totals, but still getting some much-needed rain.

Showers will linger through the morning hours, but clouds will clear, and things will dry out throughout the day on Saturday. As we clear, drier air will also be ushered in, dropping our dew points from the 60s to the 40s, making for a comfortable afternoon in the 80s.