Minneapolis man found dead in Tettegouche State Park, investigation underway

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The Brief A body was found at the base of Palisade Head in Tettegouche State Park on Wednesday. The victim was identified as a Minneapolis man, but authorities did share further circumstances surrounding the death. The case remains under investigation.



Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered at the base of Palisade Head, a popular cliff formation along Lake Superior’s north shore in Tettegouche State Park.

Body recovered in Tettegouche State Park

The backstory:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said a park ranger reported finding a body on the rocks below the cliff just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Rescue crews from the sheriff’s office marine unit and rescue squad recovered the body. Authorities identified the victim but have not released additional information about the circumstances surrounding the death.

What's next:

The case remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

Tettegouche State Park is located approximately 60 miles northeast of Duluth.