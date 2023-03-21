Minnesota weather: Rain, snow possible Tuesday night

The slow melt continues during the day Tuesday as temperatures climb. But precipitation is in the forecast.

Temperatures will climb into the low 40s in the Twin Cities metro by Tuesday evening. It will generally be quiet during the daylight hours, although a stray flurry is possible in the morning.

Rain is possible after sunset for the Twin Cities, totaling about two-tenths of an inch. Meanwhile, northern Minnesota could see snow as a quick storm rolls through the area. The winter storm warning area could see 5-8 inches of snow, while the winter weather advisory area may pick up 2-5 inches.

There could be a quick, little freeze early Wednesday morning, which could lead to slippery spots on roadways and sidewalks. The slippery spots will be short-lived, as temperatures are forecast to climb above freezing throughout the day. The Twin Cities could see a high of around 37 degrees under generally gray skies.

Late-evening flakes are possible, though, especially the closer you are to the Iowa border.

Looking ahead, Thursday will be cooler with a high of 36 degrees in the Twin Cities. Then things warm up for the weekend. Friday is looking sunny with a high of 42 degrees. Saturday will be nice, with a high of around 46 degrees. And Sunday will be seasonable, with a high of around 44 degrees.