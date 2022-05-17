Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota weather: Rain possible Tuesday, Wednesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Tuesday's forecast: Sunny with scattered rain possible

Rain rolls in to the metro around 6 or 7 this evening.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Rain showers are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Tuesday will start out with sunshine, with highs topping out around 69 degrees in the Twin Cities. 

Clouds will increase during the middle part of the day, with light showers possible around the dinner hour or later in the Twin Cities. The best chance for showers is from about sunset Tuesday to sunrise Wednesday. 

Overnight, lows will dip into the low 50s. Wednesday will start with a leftover drip, but clouds will break, allowing for some sunshine. The high will be around 73 degrees in the Twin Cities. 

Isolated storms are possible on Wednesday along and north of Interstate 94. 

You can find your latest forecast here or by downloading the FOX 9 weather app