Minnesota weather: Rain arrives Monday throughout metro

The warming trend continues on Monday and is expected to last for the next few days, but the dry weather won't last.

Monday morning might feel more like late spring or early summer than the middle of winter to some, with above freezing all day long offering rain throughout the day for the Twin Cities during daylight hours until evening which could switch to slight snowflakes.

Later in the week, temperatures will return to more seasonable, with highs in the 20s by the end of the workweek.