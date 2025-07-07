Minnesota weather: Nice Monday, scattered storms possible during evening hours

The Brief Monday is expected to be sunny and pleasant during the daytime hours. We are tracking a round of scattered storms that will push through the evening hours.



We are tracking a round of scattered storms set to push through the state during the late afternoon and evening hours on Monday.

Monday storms

What we know:

Monday is expected to be pretty nice during the daytime hours, with plenty of sun and high temps in the low to mid 80s, until storms start to roll out of the Dakotas during the afternoon hours.

The storms could bring some gusty winds as they track east and are expected to arrive in the Twin Cities around sunset.

Looking ahead

What's next:

After the storms, the midweek is shaping up to be very nice with plenty of sun and temps in the low to mid 80s.