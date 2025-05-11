Minnesota weather: Mother's Day expected to bring record heat

The Brief Record heat is looking likely today with a forecast high of 90 degrees and the current record from 1900 sitting at 88 degrees. Gusty south winds are expected with dry sunny conditions lasting through Wednesday. An area of low pressure will bring a change in our weather pattern, leading to thunderstorms and showers late in the work week, followed by a cooler temperature trend.



Hot and sunny weather is arriving on Mother's Day that will last through Wednesday with thunderstorms coming on Thursday.

Mother's Day forecast

Local perspective:

Our Mother's Day forecast is going to be hot.

Sunny skies, low humidity, breezy south winds, and well above average temperatures are what to expect.

These gusty south winds will keep the area quite dry, leading to our fire weather warnings.

Similar weather lasts into the work week with highs again reaching the upper 80s to some lower 90s by Monday afternoon with winds still out of the south gusting into the lower 20s.

Extended forecast

What's next:

We grab the cookie cutter and make nearly identical forecasts for Monday through Wednesday.

Dew points may rise by Wednesday, leading to a hot day with a touch of humidity feel to the air.

A system swings through the later part of the work week, leading to a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday with a shot at showers on Friday.

Behind this system, the forecast shows a cool-down set to linger into the weekend.

There is also a Red Flag fire warning that is in place for most of the state.