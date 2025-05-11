Minnesota weather: Mother's Day expected to bring record heat

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North St. Louis County, North Cass County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, Traverse County, Big Stone County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Rock County, Lincoln County, Pipestone County, Murray County, Washburn County, Douglas County, Burnett County
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Pennington County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Norman County, West Otter Tail County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Marshall County, West Polk County, Hubbard County, Roseau County, Mahnomen County, East Otter Tail County, North Clearwater County, East Polk County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, Grant County, East Becker County, Wadena County, Kittson County, Wilkin County, Clay County, West Marshall County, McLeod County, Kanabec County, Sibley County, Mille Lacs County, Douglas County, Stevens County, Morrison County, Benton County, Brown County, Chisago County, Le Sueur County, Faribault County, Rice County, Scott County, Watonwan County, Lac Qui Parle County, Kandiyohi County, Isanti County, Martin County, Yellow Medicine County, Waseca County, Todd County, Swift County, Anoka County, Washington County, Renville County, Hennepin County, Pope County, Nicollet County, Dakota County, Meeker County, Stearns County, Blue Earth County, Sherburne County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Wright County, Polk County, Barron County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, North Beltrami County, East Otter Tail County, Clay County, Hubbard County, South Beltrami County, Red Lake County, Wilkin County, West Polk County, East Marshall County, Roseau County, North Clearwater County, Lake Of The Woods County, Kittson County, Norman County, Grant County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, Wadena County, West Otter Tail County, Pennington County, East Becker County, Mahnomen County, East Polk County, West Marshall County, Stearns County, Kanabec County, Brown County, Stevens County, Wright County, Isanti County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Morrison County, McLeod County, Pope County, Blue Earth County, Scott County, Mille Lacs County, Meeker County, Hennepin County, Renville County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Watonwan County, Todd County, Swift County, Redwood County, Kandiyohi County, Nicollet County, Martin County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Benton County, Yellow Medicine County, Anoka County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North Cass County, Pine County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Northern Aitkin County, North St. Louis County, South Itasca County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, South Cass County, Big Stone County, Traverse County, Murray County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Pipestone County, Rock County

Minnesota weather: Mother's Day expected to bring record heat

Published  May 11, 2025 8:15am CDT
Weather
MN weather: Record heat likely on Mother's Day

It's a hot and sunny Mother's Day, and the heat is expected to stick around for the next few days. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • Record heat is looking likely today with a forecast high of 90 degrees and the current record from 1900 sitting at 88 degrees.
    • Gusty south winds are expected with dry sunny conditions lasting through Wednesday.
    • An area of low pressure will bring a change in our weather pattern, leading to thunderstorms and showers late in the work week, followed by a cooler temperature trend.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hot and sunny weather is arriving on Mother's Day that will last through Wednesday with thunderstorms coming on Thursday.

READ MORE: Red Flag fire warning in place for most of Minnesota

Mother's Day forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast.  (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

Our Mother's Day forecast is going to be hot. 

Sunny skies, low humidity, breezy south winds, and well above average temperatures are what to expect. 

These gusty south winds will keep the area quite dry, leading to our fire weather warnings. 

Similar weather lasts into the work week with highs again reaching the upper 80s to some lower 90s by Monday afternoon with winds still out of the south gusting into the lower 20s. 

Extended forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast.  (FOX 9)

What's next:

We grab the cookie cutter and make nearly identical forecasts for Monday through Wednesday. 

Dew points may rise by Wednesday, leading to a hot day with a touch of humidity feel to the air. 

A system swings through the later part of the work week, leading to a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday with a shot at showers on Friday. 

Behind this system, the forecast shows a cool-down set to linger into the weekend. 

There is also a Red Flag fire warning that is in place for most of the state. 

