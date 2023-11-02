Minnesota weather: More seasonable for the weekend

Temperatures will turn more seasonable to end the work week.

Thursday will be a bit brighter overall, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will creep their way back into the lower 40s. Overnight, clouds roll in. A spotty sprinkle or flurry is possible, with lows around 32 degrees.

Friday will return closer to seasonable, with a high of around 48 degrees. Morning clouds will break to afternoon sunshine.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it'll be close to seasonable, with highs around 50 degrees on Sunday. Here's your seven-day forecast: