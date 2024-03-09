Minnesota weather: Chilly Saturday, warmer temperatures Sunday and heading into the week

A chilly start to the weekend before temperatures warm up on Sunday and heading into the week for potential record warmth on Monday.

Saturday will be crisp and breezy, with winds coming from the north at 10-20 mph. Highs in the Twin Cities metro area are closer to seasonable, at 41 degrees. Overnight lows remain chilly in the 20s.

Sunday will be much more pleasant as winds shift out of the south, bringing warmer air for a high of 52 degrees in the metro area. Enjoy the afternoon sunshine and a lighter breeze for a beautiful end to the weekend.

Looking ahead, warmer temperatures will follow us into mid-week, with highs in the 60s and a potential record-warm day for Monday. Later in the week, we could see our next chance for showers as temperatures start to cool.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: