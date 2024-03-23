Minnesota weather: Calm Saturday ahead of snowy Sunday

The weekend will start bright and calm before another round of spring snow arrives on Sunday.

There is plenty of sunshine for Saturday morning before cloud coverage increases during the afternoon. Temperatures are below average with a high of 34 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area. Overnight lows dip to the mid-20s with mostly cloudy skies.

Another round of spring snow is expected Sunday and into Monday. Southwestern and central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, are under a winter storm watch until Monday morning. Portions of central and northern Minnesota are under a winter storm warning until Tuesday at 7 p.m., and a section of the arrowhead is under a blizzard warning.

The weather remains unsettled heading into Monday but calms down again by mid-week. Temperatures stay below average with highs in the mid-30s and low 40s for the next few days. Stay tuned to FOX 9 as we continue to track the spring snow.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: