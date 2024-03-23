Minnesota weather: Calm Saturday ahead of snowy Sunday

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
13
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Roseau County, West Marshall County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Dodge County, Goodhue County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Polk County

Minnesota weather: Calm Saturday ahead of snowy Sunday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 23, 2024 8:05am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Calm Saturday, snow arrives Sunday

The weekend will start bright and calm on Saturday before a second round of spring snow arrives on Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The weekend will start bright and calm before another round of spring snow arrives on Sunday.

There is plenty of sunshine for Saturday morning before cloud coverage increases during the afternoon. Temperatures are below average with a high of 34 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area. Overnight lows dip to the mid-20s with mostly cloudy skies. 

Another round of spring snow is expected Sunday and into Monday. Southwestern and central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, are under a winter storm watch until Monday morning. Portions of central and northern Minnesota are under a winter storm warning until Tuesday at 7 p.m., and a section of the arrowhead is under a blizzard warning. 

The weather remains unsettled heading into Monday but calms down again by mid-week. Temperatures stay below average with highs in the mid-30s and low 40s for the next few days. Stay tuned to FOX 9 as we continue to track the spring snow.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: