Minnesota weather: Mild and breezy for Friday; record warmth likely over the weekend

The start of March looks mild and breezy with record warmth possible for the weekend.

Friday is mild and warmer after a wacky week of weather, but expect gusty winds around 30 mph, which will last through the evening hours. The day will be mostly bright but possibly hazy from the wildfire smoke in Texas.

The high on Friday in the Twin Cities metro area is 58 degrees with widespread 50s for the majority of the state. Overnight temperatures stay above freezing at 37 degrees.

Temperatures continue to climb through the weekend for potential record warmth on Saturday and Sunday in the Twin Cities metro. Enjoy the sunshine and breeze on Saturday with a high of 64 degrees.

Northern Minnesota will not be as lucky with the warm weather this weekend as temperatures stay significantly cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 30s and increased cloud coverage.

By Sunday, temperatures try to creep into the 70s for the metro, but the stronger winds also return with gusts at 40-45 mph. Later in the day, clouds move in, bringing a chance of showers that could linger into Monday.

A cold front late Sunday drops temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 40s for the week. Overall, it’s looking mild for the next few days with temperatures above the average of 34 degrees.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: