Minnesota weather: Light snow possible Saturday night; not too cold for New Year’s Eve plans

Clouds and cooler temperatures return with some light snow possible Saturday night.

Temperatures are starting to cool with Saturday’s high at 32 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, but it will feel like temperatures are in the lower 20s with the northwest breeze.

The clouds roll during the morning hours and stick around for the weekend. Overnight temperatures drop to 26 degrees, bringing pockets of light snow and stray flurries, accumulating to possibly 1 inch in some areas.

Sunday will be quiet and not too cold for New Year's Eve plans, as temperatures remain above average at a high of 30 degrees and a low of 20 degrees. The average temperature for this time of year is 25 degrees.

Looking ahead, the sun returns for New Year’s Day, and temperatures stay in the 30s with some sunshine and passing clouds for the workweek.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: