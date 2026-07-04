Minnesota weather: Isolated afternoon and evening storms July 4th, nice and sunny Sunday

The Brief Independence Day morning is starting off humid and mostly quiet across Minnesota, with early parades and outdoor events expected to stay dry. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible across the state this afternoon and evening, which could briefly interrupt outdoor plans and fireworks. Sunday is expected to be mostly dry and pleasant, with more humid and stormy weather possible by midweek.



Independence Day is bringing a mix of sunshine, humidity and the chance for late pop-up storms across Minnesota.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Early morning Independence Day parades and fun runs across Minnesota should be able to proceed without interruption.

Saturday morning is starting out humid and quiet with sunshine and partial cloud cover.

Highs are expected to reach 84 degrees with light east winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Isolated or widely scattered showers and storms could pop up anywhere in the state by the afternoon, mostly triggered by daytime heating.

Conditions can change rapidly, so anyone with afternoon or evening plans is advised to check the radar and be prepared.

Evening fireworks could be interrupted by rain in some areas, as the threat of isolated storms continues into the evening.

Those evening and overnight storms are expected to fizzle out quickly, leaving behind clouds and light winds for Sunday morning.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Sunday looks beautiful overall, but isolated showers and rumbles are still possible in western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota.

Temperatures will reach the mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday, with humidity levels noticeable but not extreme.

The dry weather is expected to continue into Monday and most of Tuesday.

However, by midweek, dew points will rise, and a front could spark more showers and storms, especially later on Wednesday.