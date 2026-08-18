Walz signs executive order restricting mining near Boundary Waters

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order banning nonferrous mineral mining in the Boundary Waters region. The order directs state agencies to halt all permitting, leasing and environmental review work for new mining projects in the Rainy River Headwaters Watershed. This move comes after Congress removed a 20-year federal mining ban in the area, raising concerns for the wilderness and local economy.



Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at blocking nonferrous mining near the Boundary Waters, following Congress' move to roll back federal protections for the region.

Mining restrictions near Boundary Waters

What we know:

Walz's Executive Order 26-10 directs the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to stop new environmental reviews and permitting work for nonferrous mineral mining projects in the Rainy River Headwaters Watershed (RRHW) while ongoing litigation is unresolved.

The order also directs the DNR to stop issuing new state mineral and surface leases for nonferrous mining operations in the watershed and review existing state mineral leases for compliance.

"The Boundary Waters is a national treasure and home to some of Minnesota's most pristine waters and wilderness," Walz said in a statement. "I am using my full executive authority to protect the waters and wildlife of the Boundary Waters and to ensure the outfitters, small businesses, and communities that depend on it continue to thrive for generations to come. It’s our duty as Minnesotans to ensure the sacred place remains wild, pristine, and unharmed."

The backstory:

The order comes after Congress voted to overturn a 20-year federal restriction on mining in the Boundary Waters region, opening the door to renewed nonferrous mineral mining proposals, including copper and nickel.

The Walz administration said those proposals threaten the region's wilderness and water, as well as an outdoor recreation economy worth nearly $1 billion.

What does the executive order do?

Dig deeper:

According to the governor’s office, under the executive order, the DNR will:

Work with the MPCA, halt all new environmental review and permitting work on proposals for nonferrous mineral mining in the RRHW until the Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness v. DNR litigation is fully resolved.

Decline to participate as a cooperating agency in any federal environmental review of a proposed nonferrous mineral mining project in the RRHW.

Offer no new state nonferrous mineral leases or surface leases for nonferrous mining operations in the watershed.

Review every existing state nonferrous mineral lease within the RRHW and strictly enforce compliance with lease terms.

Draft legislative language to permanently prohibit nonferrous mineral mining in the RRHW for consideration in the agency's budget and policy proposals.

What they're saying:

"The science is clear: copper mining and the Boundary Waters cannot safely coexist. This action helps safeguard the clean water, world-class wilderness, and outdoor economy that generations of Minnesotans cherish," said Becky Rom, Save the Boundary Waters National Chair. "The Boundary Waters is simply too important to gamble with, and Governor Walz’s executive order is a major step toward ensuring this irreplaceable wilderness remains protected for future generations."

Republicans oppose Walz executive order

The other side:

Republican lawmakers criticized the executive order, arguing it will hurt northern Minnesota's economy and prevent proposed mining projects from going through the state's environmental review and permitting process.

"Removing any opportunity for these mining projects to even start through Minnesota’s incredibly rigorous environmental review and permitting process is short-sighted will damage the fragile economy in Northern Minnesota. Iron Rangers deserve better," said House GOP Floor Leader Harry Niska.

Iron Range Representative Spencer Igo released the following statement: "We have the ability to lead the world in safe, reliable mining. We have the best mining regulations in the country, and yet Governor Walz still says his own agencies aren't allowed to even use them. Governor Walz and our state agencies work for Minnesotans, but this executive order requires them to disregard the needs of every Minnesotan who relies on our mining industry. This is virtue signaling at its finest and northern Minnesota communities will suffer because of it."

Gov. Walz address on climate and environment

What's next:

Walz is scheduled to deliver remarks on climate and the environment at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, local outfitters, Minnesota business owners and others are also expected to attend.

You can watch the press conference live in the player at the top of this story.