North Minneapolis house fire injures 3 firefighters, 2 residents displaced

The Brief Minneapolis firefighters put out a house fire on Russell Avenue North on Monday, August 17. Three firefighters were injured battling the blaze, which left two residents displaced. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.



The Minneapolis Fire Department says three firefighters were injured Monday battling a house fire on the city's north side.

North Minneapolis blaze injures 3 firefighters

What we know:

The Minneapolis Fire Department responded just after 4 p.m. Monday to a house fire on the 1200 block of Russell Avenue North. When firefighters arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from the front of a single-family house.

Firefighters went inside, put out the fire on the first floor and then moved to the second floor as the fire spread. Firefighters quickly called for backup, requesting a second alarm as the fire grew. It took about 30 minutes for crews to fully put out the flames.

The home’s two residents were able to get out safely and were not hurt. The fire caused enough damage that the house had to be boarded up, and the Red Cross was called to help the residents. Three firefighters were checked for minor injuries at the scene.

Support for residents and next steps

Why you should care:

The American Red Cross was called into assist the residents of the home, who have been displaced as a result of the fire. The house, a 1.5 story single-family home, suffered significant fire damage and had to be boarded up after the fire was out.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and there is no word yet on what started it.

The Source: Information provided by the Minneapolis Fire Department.



