From West St. Paul to the big screen: Minnesota-made 'Good Sport' lands at Edina theater

The Brief Good Sport," an R-rated comedy filmed in the Twin Cities, began its theatrical run at the Edina Mann Theater. The film features a mostly Minnesota cast and crew and was created by alumni from Two Rivers High School. "Good Sport" will expand to more cities next month and be available for streaming in October.



A locally made comedy is drawing crowds and attention at a west metro theater, putting Minnesota filmmaking in the spotlight.

Minnesota-made film opens at Edina Mann Theater

What we know:

"Good Sport," an R-rated comedy about youth sports, kicked off its theatrical run at the Edina Mann Theater and tied "The Odyssey" for box office numbers at the theater over the weekend.

The movie was filmed at Heritage E-STEM Magnet School in West St. Paul two years ago and was created by three alumni from Two Rivers High School in Mendota Heights.

While some actors came from Los Angeles and New York City, most of the cast and crew are Minnesotans.

Andrew Zuckerman, director and writer of "Good Sport," said, "It's fun to be able to just drive by and know the movie is showing here. It's been great to see so many friends and family and people we know come out to support the movie."

'I think it's cool for a lot of people'

Local perspective:

Minnesota has recently established a state film office and started a roughly $90 million tax credit program to attract more productions to the state.

Officials hope this move sparks another golden era of Minnesota-made movies, similar to the 1980s and 1990s when films like "Fargo," "Grumpy Old Men" and "Jingle All the Way" were made here.

Sari Lennick, an actress and producer for "Good Sport," said, "What happens is all the talent rises because we have more opportunities. I really do think we can be a haven for filmmaking. I really do. There is so much talent here."

Zuckerman added, "I've shot everything I've ever made here and to me, it's just a great location to shoot film and people are so supportive."

"Good Sport" did not benefit from the new state incentives, but its creators are hopeful the program will help put Minnesota on the map for future productions.

"We hope the momentum continues. We hope people continue to come out and support locally made films," said Zuckerman.

What's next:

"Good Sport" has been extended indefinitely at the Edina Mann Theater and will expand to other cities next month. It is expected to be available on streaming platforms in October.