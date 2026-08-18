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Minnesota weather: Cooler but humid Tuesday as clouds and shower chances fade

By
FOX 9
Weather Forecast
Published August 18, 2026 6:21 AM CDT
Published August 18, 2026 6:21 AM CDT
MN weather: Clouds, showers fade Tuesday
MN weather: Clouds, showers fade Tuesday

MN weather: Clouds, showers fade Tuesday

Tuesday starts cloudy and humid with a few lingering showers possible through the morning before skies gradually brighten later in the day. Highs stay in the 70s before cooler, quieter weather arrives Tuesday night. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has the forecast. 

The Brief

    • Clouds and isolated shower chances linger through Tuesday morning.
    • Skies gradually brighten as highs reach the mid to upper 70s.
    • Cooler, quieter weather arrives Tuesday night before sunshine returns Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota will see a humid Tuesday with patchy sunshine as shower chances and cloud cover slowly diminish throughout the day.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota 

What to expect:

The Twin Cities metro area will start fairly cloudy with lingering drips. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon hours, and isolated storms are possible in far southern Minnesota. 

Cloud cover will gradually decrease throughout the day, leading to a brighter evening. Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s, with the Twin Cities metro topping out at around 79 degrees.

Overnight will be quiet and cooler with lows in the 50s for the metro and 40s in northern Minnesota. 

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast 

What's next:

Wednesday brings plenty of sunshine, light breezes and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Storm chances are possible in far southwestern Minnesota but likely won’t reach the metro. 

Temperatures warm back into the mid-80s on Thursday, with another chance for isolated storms in the afternoon and evening. 

The opportunity for a stray shower lingers into Friday, as temperatures warm into the low 80s. The weekend looks beautiful with more sunshine and seasonable temperatures. 

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: 

(FOX 9)

The Source: This forecast uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists. 

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