Minnesota weather: Hot and hazy sunshine amid air quality alert

Another hazy sunshine day on Friday with a possible pop-up rumble in the afternoon.

A humid start to the morning on Friday, but dew points will drop throughout the day, making the afternoon less sticky. It will still be toasty with a high of around 88 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Friday’s sunshine will be filtered and hazy as Minnesota is under a code orange air quality alert starting at 8 a.m. due to smoke from the wildfires in Canada. Pop-up rumbles are possible in the late afternoon, but they won’t be as widespread as yesterday’s storms, which dropped hail across Minnesota.

Temperatures will drop to 65 degrees for the overnight hours but don’t open your windows quite yet to enjoy those cooler temperatures, as the smoky haze is sticking around until Saturday at 3 p.m. The start of the weekend will be slightly cooler, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Expect a nice breeze coming from the west at 10–20 miles per hour.

Sunday will be gorgeous with less wildfire smoke and humidity levels staying comfortable with temperatures in the high 70s.

